To all old and new friends of the “Back”series, “Back3:Spooky”is now officially released. Some of the backstory and reasoning regarding “Back3:Spooky”were explained in quite some detail in the previous announcement. Brothers who are interested can go take a look.

To put it simply, “Back3:Spooky”is still far from reaching the quality I had hoped for. Therefore, for all brothers who purchase “Back3:Spooky”this time, you will still be eligible to receive a free key for“Back4”during its future promotional activity (assuming “Back4”gets made).

Speaking of “Back4”, the current idea is to emulate the approach of Marvel. If the "Back" series tells Ren Xing's story, then I intend for “Back3:Spooky”to start telling the story of another protagonist. Then, potentially in “Back7”, the two protagonists might meet. Perhaps this new protagonist is from another faction, and the two teams need to confront each other within the same exotic realm, with their ultimate goals both pointing towards the force behind the Primordial Exotic Realm. That's the current idea.

Alright, I won't say more. For the support you've all shown over the past nearly two years, the only way to repay it is to keep persevering. Of course, I also hope everyone can manage their expectations appropriately. There have been many truly impressive film and game products recently, but the budget for just one of theirs could equal dozens of mine—I really can't compete on that level. But I will continue working within this niche, figuring out ways to do it well.

However, the two products we're planning to release in the next two months are actually somewhat interesting. You might want to keep an eye out for them.

Once again, thank you all