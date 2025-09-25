Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

Season 3: Light and Shadow has arrived, bringing a wealth of new adventures and challenges across Westeros. Embark on new seasonal quests and bounties, and level up your Season Pass to earn exclusive rewards, including the Oath of the Red Flame weapon skin.

Additionally, we’ve included a variety of system enhancements and bug fixes to smooth your journey through the realm.

Dive into the full details below.

1️⃣ [New Content]

2️⃣ [Improvements & Changes]

3️⃣[New Events]

4️⃣[Shop]

5️⃣[Bug Fixes]

🌓 NEW CONTENT

🌗 Season 3: Light and Shadow

🌑 Season 3: Light and Shadow officially begins.

✔️ The new seasonal content is available after completing the main quest “Report to Lord Roose Bolton”.

✔️ The new seasonal quests and bounties are available after completing the main quest “Snow and Storm” in the Stormlands.

🌑 A brand new Season Pass is now available.

🌑 Clearing seasonal content will allow you to progress Season Pass missions, and increase your pass level, unlocking exclusive seasonal progression elements along the way.

🌑 Reach the final tier of the Season Pass to unlock the new exclusive Oath of the Red Flame Weapon Skin.

✔️ The weapon skin can be equipped via Equipment ➜ Wardrobe.

✔️ After reaching the final Season Pass tier, additional versions of the weapon skin for other classes can be purchased from the shop.

🌑 A new side quest “Light Casts A Shadow” and bounties themed around “Light and Shadow” are available.

🌑 The seasonal field content “R’hllor’s Chosen” is now available.

✔️ Previous seasonal field content is available again, and defeating all seasonal enemies will summon a Season Boss.

🌑 Beyond the Wall Expeditions and Season Wormwalks have been updated for Season 3.

✔️ The first-time rewards in Beyond the Wall Expeditions can be obtained without consuming tickets.

✔️ A new feature allows players to skip certain stages in Beyond the Wall Expeditions if their momentum greatly exceeds the recommended amount for that difficulty.

🕯️ Seasonal Content & Exclusive Effects

🌕 The seasonal Beyond the Wall Expeditions and Wormwalks feature exclusive seasonal mechanics.

🌕 Participating in these seasonal activities does not consume RP, but instead uses a separate pool of reward attempts.

🌕 When progressing through seasonal Beyond the Wall Expeditions and Wormwalks, the season-exclusive effect Trial of Destruction will be active, along with the Break Gauge.

▸ These seasonal effects or traits do not apply to the original Wormwalks stages.

✔️ Break Gauge: Fills when certain conditions are met, granting beneficial effects at specific thresholds.

🌕 Trial of Destruction:

✔️ Increases Break Gauge when removing the enemy’s Daze/Resistance Gauge.

✔️ Increases damage when attacking enemies affected by Daze.

✔️ Enemies with the Daze/Resistance Gauge take less damage.

✔️ Special skills become available when the Break Gauge is full. (Using the skill destroys all enemies’ gauges and deals damage equal to 250% of Attack Power)

🌕 Season Growth Points earned from the Season Pass can be used to enhance traits specific to seasonal Beyond the Wall Expeditions and Wormwalks.

🌕 Rankings have been added for Season 3 of Beyond the Wall Expeditions and Wormwalks.

✔️ Each set of rankings includes a weekly ranking, calculated and rewarded every week, and a final ranking, determined based on performance across the entire season.

🐊 New Altar of Memories Boss & Hard Mode

🔹 A new boss, Greywater Basilisk, has been added to the Altar of Memories.

Name Required Momentum Wish Rewards Required Accumulated Reward Counts Greywater Basilisk 120,000 Tier 5 Legendary Equipment 16

🔹 Altar of Memories: Hard Mode 1 has been added.

✔️ Once the World Level is unlocked, players can select the difficulty level from the top left corner of the Altar of Memories menu.

✔️ With the addition of Hard Mode, the entry requirement for the Frostbite Giant Ice Spider dungeon has been adjusted to World Level 1 or higher.

✔️ If the entry requirements are not met, accumulated Wish Reward counts for the Frostbite Giant Ice Spider will still be retained.

🔹 In Hard Mode, players can now earn additional rewards for defeating the weekly recommended dungeon boss.

🐲 World Level Scaling

🔹 The difficulty of the World Boss Drogon will now scale based on your World Level.

World Level Drogon (Dreadfort) Black Shadow Drogon (Crow’s Nest) Basic World Level 1 Standard Difficulty Standard Difficulty World Level 2 Increased Difficulty Standard Difficulty (Unchanged)

▸ The rewards for Drogon are increased at World Level 2.

🏺New Artifacts

🔹 3 new Artifacts have been added.

Grade Name Type Rare Mother’s Knot Passive Religion Epic Luwin’s Valyrian Steel Link Active Fabled Legendary Tear of Nissa Nissa Active Religion

🎯 Training Ground

🔹 The Training Ground is a dedicated space where players can test different equipment sets, traits, and skill builds without any cost or penalties. You can spawn enemies and analyze combat data to optimize your performance.

🔹 The Training Ground is accessible through the icon on the right side of the Menu.

🔹 Consumable items such as draughts cannot be used, and characters cannot die while in the Training Ground.

🔹 Equipment sets, traits, and skills can be configured through the Settings window.

🔹 Enemies of Normal, Elite, and Boss tiers can be summoned, and players can select whether they are in attack or non-attack mode upon summoning.

🔹 HP and Rage gauges can be reset, and players can configure whether Rage consumption and skill cooldowns are applied.

🔹 Combat measurement time can be set, and detailed results such as damage dealt and DPS can be reviewed after each session.

➕ Content Expansion

🔹 Wormwalks Challenge has been expanded from stage 55 ➜ 60.

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS & CHANGES

⚜️ GENERAL

🔸 The Escape function can now be used during combat.

🔸 The number of gatherable items for Ferocious Beast bait, as well as the spawn rate of wild animals, has been increased.

🔸 The minimum contribution requirement for World Bosses has been lowered from 1% to 0.1%.

⚜️ ARTIFACTS

🔸 The Artifact UI has been improved to visually display passive stats that were previously applied automatically.

✔️ Collection Effect Levels can now be increased based on each Artifact’s enhancement level.

✔️ Upon logging in after the update, Collection Effects will automatically match the achieved enhancement levels.

✔️ Going forward, pressing the Collection Effect level up button is required to level up effects.

✔️ If an Artifact’s enhancement exceeds 100%, the excess will now also contribute to the Collection Effect.

⚜️ BEYOND THE WALL EXPEDITION

🔸 NPC interactions now trigger automatically when approaching them during Beyond the Wall Expeditions. 🔸 Gadget interaction times have been reduced, and the number of gadgets requiring interaction has been decreased in certain stages.

🔸 Some areas that previously required combat against large groups of enemies have been adjusted, with certain enemies being removed or repositioned.

⚜️ COMBAT

🔸 Aiming mode will now be maintained after performing a ranged attack.

🔸 Players can now perform ranged attacks while moving, and can use dodge skills during ranged attacks.

🔸 A brief waiting period has been added at the start of Altar of Memories dungeons.

⚜️ RP SYSTEM

🔸 Players can now receive first-time rewards in field content without consuming RP.

🔸 Players can choose whether or not to consume RP when completing content.

✔️ If you choose not to consume RP, you will not receive the main rewards, but you will still earn regional currency.

⚜️ RANKING REWARDS

🔸 Ranking rewards for the following content have been revamped: Enemy Hideouts, Bandit Camps, Echoes of the Past, Ferocious Beasts, World Boss.

Rank Rewards 1 Golden Dragon x400 Repeat Expedition Certificate x20 Copper x80,000 2 Golden Dragon x300 Repeat Expedition Certificate x20 Copper x70,000 3 Golden Dragon x200 Repeat Expedition Certificate x20 Copper x60,000 4-10 Golden Dragon x100 Repeat Expedition Certificate x20 Copper x40,000 11-20 Golden Dragon x60 Repeat Expedition Certificate x10 Copper x25,000 21-50 Golden Dragon x40 Repeat Expedition Certificate x10 Copper x18,000 51-100 Golden Dragon x20 Repeat Expedition Certificate x10 Copper x10,000 101-150 - Repeat Expedition Certificate x10 Copper x4,000

🔸 Altar of Memories

Normal Altar of Memories Rankings Rank Rewards 1 Boss Profile Badge x1 Copper x30,000 2 - Copper x20,000 3 - Copper x10,000

🔸 In Normal Altar of Memories, each boss has its own separate ranking and rewards are distributed individually for each boss.

Altar of Memories Hard Mode Rewards Rank Rewards 1 Equipment Hardener x18 Jewelry Hardener x9 Gold Badge x1 Copper x50,000 2 Equipment Hardener x16 Jewelry Hardener x8 Gold Badge x1 Copper x50,000 3 Equipment Hardener x14 Jewelry Hardener x7 Gold Badge x1 Copper x50,000 4 Equipment Hardener x12 Jewelry Hardener x6 Gold Badge x1 Copper x50,000 5-12 Equipment Hardener x10 Jewelry Hardener x4 Silver Badge x1 Copper x40,000 13-24 Equipment Hardener x8 Jewelry Hardener x2 Copper Badge x1 Copper x30,000 25-40 Equipment Hardener x6 - - Copper x25,000 41-60 Equipment Hardener x4 - - Copper x20,000 61-80 Equipment Hardener x3 - - Copper x15,000 81-100 Equipment Hardener x2 - - Copper x10,000 101-150 Equipment Hardener x1 - - Copper x5,000

🔸 Hard Mode Rankings are calculated across all Hard Mode bosses, based on total results.

🔸 The Damage Inflicted Rankings for Altar of Lost Memories: Kraken has been removed.

✔️ The rewards that were previously earned through the removed rankings will now be distributed through Clear Time Rankings.

🍷 SEASON 2 CHANGES

🔸 Season 2 bounties will remain accessible even after the end of season 1.

✔️ Highgarden Bounties: Tommas & Sorin

✔️ Prerequisites: You must have completed the Highgarden Main Quest “Talk to Maester Seymour”

🎊 NEW EVENTS

👉 [Season 3: Light and Shadow Events]

👉 [Seasonal Events: Trials, Rewards and More]

🛒 SHOP

🔸 New items have been added to the shop. Please check the in-game shop for more details.

🔸 A new Battle Pass and Season Pass have been added.

👉 [Battle Pass: Guardian of the Horizon]

🗓️ Available until November 19, 09:59 PM (PT)

⚠️ The Premium and Premium+ versions of the Battle Pass can be purchased until November 19, 09:59 PM (PT).

👉 [Season Pass: Light and Shadow]

🗓️ Available until November 19, 09:59 PM (PT)

⚠️ The Premium version of the Season Pass can be purchased until November 19, 09:59 PM (PT).

🔸 Two new items have been added to the Peddler’s shop in Winterfell.

🔸 Fixed an issue where a red dot notification appeared on unpurchased achievement bundles.

🔸 With the removal of the Westeros Welcome Package and Mail Crow products, their associated features will now be available automatically.

✔️ Fast travel no longer requires Copper.

✔️ The Mail Crow feature is unlocked by default.

▸ Players who purchased the Westeros Welcome Package or the Mail Crow bundle will receive a refund in Iron Bank Marks next week.

🛠️BUG FIXES

⚜️ GENERAL

🔸 Backend server optimizations have been implemented to improve overall stability.

⚜️ COMBAT & GAMEPLAY

🔸 The cutscene for Ferocious Beast: Angry Bull has been improved to blend more naturally with its in-game appearance.

🔸 Fixed an issue where praying could not be performed in a Gods’ Haven during the a bounty quest in Crow’s Nest

🔸 Fixed an issue where players could resurrect in a different region upon death during the Echoes of the Past in Oldtown.

🔸 Fixed an issue where combos were canceled when hit by the breath-created ground effect from the Ferocious Beast: Infected Boar.

🔸 Fixed an issue where the Assassin skill “Agile Movement” could be repeatedly used under certain conditions.

🔸 Fixed an issue where skills could not be swapped after entering a Beyond the Wall Expedition stage.

⚜️ QUESTS & NPCS

🔸 Fixed an issue where certain pathfinding indicators were not displaying correctly during the main quest “The Bastard and the Sellsword”.

🔸 The location of certain Lost Letters in the White Harbor area have been adjusted.

🔸 Fixed an issue where the City Mystery start marker appeared upon logging into the game despite having completed the quest.

🔸 Ferocious Beast byproducts acquired from World Levels can also be exchanged with Ferocious Beast NPCs even when no World Level is applied.

⚜️ CONTROL & INPUT

🔸 Adjusted the placement of certain gadgets that interfered with auto-movement.

🔸 Modified select terrain and gadgets to allow for smoother gameplay.

🔸 Fixed an issue where characters could not move in certain areas of the Oldtown Enemy Hideout.

🔸 Fixed an issue where character animations occasionally appeared unnatural when dismounting.

🔸 Fixed an issue where previously collected reading materials could not be interacted with in multi-spaces.

🔸 Fixed an issue on mobile devices where light/heavy attacks could not be performed occasionally.

⚜️ UI/UX & VISUAL

🔸 Various UI/UX improvements have been made.

🔸 Added voice lines for certain NPCs in the Gift and Winterfell regions.

🔸 Fixed issues where collision areas for some terrain and environmental objects were incorrectly set.

🔸 Fixed issue where some gathering nodes or wild animals appeared floating in the air or placed below terrain.

🔸 Fixed abnormal display of certain images in the Region Codex.

🔸 Fixed an issue where the ticket icon displayed upon entering World Boss Drogon’s area was incorrectly shown as a different item.

🔸 Fixed an issue where rewards obtained when clearing content on another character within the same account were incorrectly marked as first-time rewards.

🔸 The World Boss result screen now displays immediately after the boss is defeated.

🔸 Fixed an issue where maximum usable quantity was displayed incorrectly when holding the same item across multiple inventory slots.

🔸 Fixed an issue where World Boss information not matching your World Level was incorrectly displayed as undiscovered.

