Greetings from Play Together!
We would like to inform you about the update.
■ Update Details
- Fixed an issue where the amount of Farm Coins and the weight of Crops were displayed incorrectly when selling Crops in certain environments.
We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.
Thank you.
[Notice] September 26th Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3198851
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198853
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update