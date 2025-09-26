 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20120464 Edited 26 September 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings from Play Together!

We would like to inform you about the update.

■ Update Details
- Fixed an issue where the amount of Farm Coins and the weight of Crops were displayed incorrectly when selling Crops in certain environments.

We will always strive to provide fun and comfortable service.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3198851
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3198853
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link