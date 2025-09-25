 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120384 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New voice lines have been added for 5 VTubers!
Entrance and Ultimate voice lines are now available, along with several bug fixes.

VTubers who received Entrance/Ultimate voices (5)

  • Ponsaya Ohka
  • Wataritama
  • Mofumi Haninryoku
  • Shiruba Anita
  • Uni-chan


How to unlock

  • Entrance Voice: Clear with the character on Normal or higher
  • Ultimate Voice: Obtain the character’s Premium Card

Unlocked voices will play at random.
If we receive additional voice submissions, we plan to add them in future updates.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Ultimate could trigger while Paralyzed if the gauge was full
  • Fixed Bronze Coin / Silver Coin / Gold Coin / Plus Ticket not triggering
  • Fixed the 9th release bonus card pack not being granted
  • Fixed incorrect labeling for a hidden character


Roadmap

  • Versus: Support creating 3on3 data
  • Hero Select: Easier search & filtering
  • Clearer effects when setting cards: improve UI to show which cards are set
  • Add a synthesis (fusion) feature
  • Create a playable demo


We’ll continue updating VTBattle. Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
