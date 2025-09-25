Entrance and Ultimate voice lines are now available, along with several bug fixes.
VTubers who received Entrance/Ultimate voices (5)
- Ponsaya Ohka
- Wataritama
- Mofumi Haninryoku
- Shiruba Anita
- Uni-chan
How to unlock
- Entrance Voice: Clear with the character on Normal or higher
- Ultimate Voice: Obtain the character’s Premium Card
Unlocked voices will play at random.
If we receive additional voice submissions, we plan to add them in future updates.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Ultimate could trigger while Paralyzed if the gauge was full
- Fixed Bronze Coin / Silver Coin / Gold Coin / Plus Ticket not triggering
- Fixed the 9th release bonus card pack not being granted
- Fixed incorrect labeling for a hidden character
Roadmap
- Versus: Support creating 3on3 data
- Hero Select: Easier search & filtering
- Clearer effects when setting cards: improve UI to show which cards are set
- Add a synthesis (fusion) feature
- Create a playable demo
We’ll continue updating VTBattle. Thanks for your support!
