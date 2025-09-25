VTubers who received Entrance/Ultimate voices (5)

Ponsaya Ohka



Wataritama



Mofumi Haninryoku



Shiruba Anita



Uni-chan



How to unlock

Entrance Voice : Clear with the character on Normal or higher



: Clear with the character on Ultimate Voice: Obtain the character’s Premium Card



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Ultimate could trigger while Paralyzed if the gauge was full



Fixed Bronze Coin / Silver Coin / Gold Coin / Plus Ticket not triggering



Fixed the 9th release bonus card pack not being granted



Fixed incorrect labeling for a hidden character



Roadmap

Versus: Support creating 3on3 data



Hero Select: Easier search & filtering



Clearer effects when setting cards: improve UI to show which cards are set



Add a synthesis (fusion) feature



Create a playable demo



New voice lines have been added for 5 VTubers!Entrance and Ultimate voice lines are now available, along with several bug fixes.Unlocked voices will playIf we receive additional voice submissions, we plan to add them in future updates.We’ll continue updating. Thanks for your support!