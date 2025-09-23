Hello, Everyone
In the third update of PUMP IT UP RISE, 7 new songs have been added.
With tracks from various genres and unique artists, you can now enjoy an even wider range of gameplay.
■ Update Schedule
Date: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)
Maintenance Time: 14:00 –
15:0015:06 (KST)
※ To ensure stable data saving, certain features will be restricted shortly before maintenance.
10 minutes prior: Division Challenge unavailable
3 minutes prior: Warm-Up/Division Station unavailable, login restricted
■ Main Update Details
1. New Songs Added (7 tracks)
1) Pastry mix
Artist : Sobrem
BPM : 180
Channel : RISE
2) Skybound
Artist : Yamajet
BPM : 192
Channel : RISE
3) MATADOR
Artist : Cranky
BPM : 168
Channel : VARIETY
4) R.I.P.
Artist : eicateve
BPM : 192
Channel : VARIETY
5) Bamboo
Artist : RISH feat.Choko
BPM : 192
Channel : VARIETY
6) PHYSALIS
Artist : TAG
BPM : 200
Channel : VARIETY
7) Baroque Virus
Artist : Zircon
BPM : 135
Channel : VARIETY
2. Pause Menu Enhancements
• Players can now adjust SPEED and BGA directly from the in-game pause menu.
Function
Keyboard
Controller
Decrease SPEED by 10
1
LB
Increase SPEED by 10
2
RB
Decrease BGA by 10
3
LT
Increase BGA by 10
4
RT
3. Other Improvements
Applied UI stabilization code for better interface performance
Various minor bug fixes and improvements
We hope you enjoy this update along with the newly added songs.
Regular updates will continue moving forward.
Thank you.
