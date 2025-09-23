 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20120197 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Everyone

In the third update of PUMP IT UP RISE, 7 new songs have been added.

With tracks from various genres and unique artists, you can now enjoy an even wider range of gameplay.

■ Update Schedule

Date: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Maintenance Time: 14:00 – 15:0015:06 (KST)

※ To ensure stable data saving, certain features will be restricted shortly before maintenance.

  • 10 minutes prior: Division Challenge unavailable

  • 3 minutes prior: Warm-Up/Division Station unavailable, login restricted

■ Main Update Details

1. New Songs Added (7 tracks)

1) Pastry mix

  • Artist : Sobrem

  • BPM : 180

  • Channel : RISE

2) Skybound

  • Artist : Yamajet

  • BPM : 192

  • Channel : RISE

3) MATADOR

  • Artist : Cranky

  • BPM : 168

  • Channel : VARIETY

4) R.I.P.

  • Artist : eicateve

  • BPM : 192

  • Channel : VARIETY

5) Bamboo

  • Artist : RISH feat.Choko

  • BPM : 192

  • Channel : VARIETY

6) PHYSALIS

  • Artist : TAG

  • BPM : 200

  • Channel : VARIETY

7) Baroque Virus

  • Artist : Zircon

  • BPM : 135

  • Channel : VARIETY

2. Pause Menu Enhancements

  • • Players can now adjust SPEED and BGA directly from the in-game pause menu.

Function

Keyboard

Controller

Decrease SPEED by 10

1

LB

Increase SPEED by 10

2

RB

Decrease BGA by 10

3

LT

Increase BGA by 10

4

RT

3. Other Improvements

  • Applied UI stabilization code for better interface performance

  • Various minor bug fixes and improvements

We hope you enjoy this update along with the newly added songs.

Regular updates will continue moving forward.

Thank you.

