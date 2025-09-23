Hello, Everyone

In the third update of PUMP IT UP RISE, 7 new songs have been added.

With tracks from various genres and unique artists, you can now enjoy an even wider range of gameplay.

■ Update Schedule

Date: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Maintenance Time: 14:00 – 15:00 15:06 (KST)

※ To ensure stable data saving, certain features will be restricted shortly before maintenance.

10 minutes prior: Division Challenge unavailable

3 minutes prior: Warm-Up/Division Station unavailable, login restricted

■ Main Update Details

1. New Songs Added (7 tracks)

1) Pastry mix

Artist : Sobrem

BPM : 180

Channel : RISE

2) Skybound

Artist : Yamajet

BPM : 192

Channel : RISE

3) MATADOR

Artist : Cranky

BPM : 168

Channel : VARIETY

4) R.I.P.

Artist : eicateve

BPM : 192

Channel : VARIETY

5) Bamboo

Artist : RISH feat.Choko

BPM : 192

Channel : VARIETY

6) PHYSALIS

Artist : TAG

BPM : 200

Channel : VARIETY

7) Baroque Virus

Artist : Zircon

BPM : 135

Channel : VARIETY

2. Pause Menu Enhancements

• Players can now adjust SPEED and BGA directly from the in-game pause menu.

Function Keyboard Controller Decrease SPEED by 10 1 LB Increase SPEED by 10 2 RB Decrease BGA by 10 3 LT Increase BGA by 10 4 RT

3. Other Improvements

Applied UI stabilization code for better interface performance

Various minor bug fixes and improvements

We hope you enjoy this update along with the newly added songs.

Regular updates will continue moving forward.

Thank you.