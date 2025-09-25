 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120089 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the ice map buildings didn't have text above them.
  • Pushed a change that might fix the remaining networking issues.
  • Changed the lobby system so that it should work with more than 3 players again.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3205541
