v2025.9.25
New Additions
OK Weapon and Equipment
OK Character Sword-Fighting Body Part Division and Equipment Synchronization
OK Blacksmith Shop for Equipment Forging
OK Exploration
Bug Fixes
OK Fixed the issue where money was not reduced when repaying debts
OK Fixed the issue where invitation to join the Holy Roman Empire was still possible after signing a diplomatic contract
OK Fixed the issue where the battalions under a mercenary captain could not be recruited by the employer when the captain was participating in a war
Adjustments
OK The default cooldown period for policies has been changed to 2 years
OK When participating in competitions, characters with higher skills have a higher probability of joining
