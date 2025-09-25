 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120051 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

new_test_version

v2025.9.25

New Additions

  • OK Weapon and Equipment

  • OK Character Sword-Fighting Body Part Division and Equipment Synchronization

  • OK Blacksmith Shop for Equipment Forging

  • OK Exploration

Bug Fixes

  • OK Fixed the issue where money was not reduced when repaying debts

  • OK Fixed the issue where invitation to join the Holy Roman Empire was still possible after signing a diplomatic contract

  • OK Fixed the issue where the battalions under a mercenary captain could not be recruited by the employer when the captain was participating in a war

Adjustments

  • OK The default cooldown period for policies has been changed to 2 years

  • OK When participating in competitions, characters with higher skills have a higher probability of joining

Changed depots in new_test_version branch

View more data in app history for build 20120051
Windows savecancel Depot 1058711
