New PvE AI Implementation

The previous iteration of IW's AI opponent Infinity Wars was quite lack-luster, and predictable, as such, this new iteration comes in just about time.

But this new system isn’t just an upgrade, it’s also the foundation for the future Campaigns, this update brings the AI into public testing, with a live environment with real gameplay we'll be able to evolve the AI further, fine-tuning its behavior for a more strategic, challenging, and rewarding experience.

Here’s what you can expect from the new AI compared to the old system:

Smarter decision-making with situational cards like Mass Death.

Aggression when ahead, defense when behind, with the new AI adapting to the battlefield.

Smarter use of activated abilities, with greater ability to assess and judge when to use them.

Strategic choice-making in the Command Zone, to assess and judge which cards are better to leave in the command zone and when.

Ability to use exile and recall cards.

With this overhaul, Infinity Wars takes its first steps into a new age of AI, with encounters only getting more responsive, unpredictable and alive the closer we get to the release of the Campaigns.

We're looking forward improving upon it in the subsequent updates, as of such we've added a new temporary channel to our discord, check out the AI Feedback channel on discord!

Note that the new system allows us to easily adjust how the AI plays individual cards. So feedback on specific cards being played poorly would be most helpful.

New Promotional Cards

We’re thrilled to introduce two new promotional cards, featuring powerful new characters joining the ranks of Warpath and Flame Dawn.

We hope you enjoy these additions and the fresh energy they'll bring to the battlefield!

Redblade, The Vanguard

Pay 3: Enrage 5 When Redblade, The Vanguard becomes Enraged, it gets Bloodthirst 5 and Untouchable until the end of turn. This activation is preemptive.

Simon, Tank Commander

When you deploy Simon, Tank Commander, deal 18 damage to target Character in the Defense Zone. At the end of turn, if Simon, Tank Commander is deployed, all Characters in play, in your Deck, and Hand gain +1/+0.

Balance Changes:



Bemmie, Paragon of Community

Buff changed from: +5/+5 -> +4/+4

Bemmie has swung back and forward in playability with the last few patches and overall we are happy with how the nontoken clause has been performing but have seen the current +5/+5 breakpoint is just a little stronger than we wanted for early tempo.

Bloodcore Mecha (Redesign)

While Bloodcore Mecha is Deployed, decrease the cost of the second Ability or Artifact played each turn by 2.

When you play your second Ability each turn, Bloodcore Mecha gains +4/+4.

12/12 -> 16/16

Bloodcore mecha has been consistently underperforming as a signpost card for the faction in both constructed and Rift Run. We wanted to give some scaling from the Command Zone and widen the types of cards it can be played with especially with a bunch of new toys for the faction pair that will be coming in the next set.

Fixes:

Added Global Default option to deck builder, allowing you to use the selected default card back.

Fixed issue where the deck and graveyard zones would not update stat values of cards.

Fixed issue where Draft and Choice activations would only let you select cards you could afford.

Fixed issue where player health and morale would be colored incorrectly when overhealed.

Fixed issue where returning to the play screen would display an incorrect title.

Added an experimental fix for issue where if you killed a defiant engineer with an ability before the start of combat they would sometimes still spawn beast tokens, depending on how the fix affects other gameplay we may make it a permanent fix.

Added additional logging for issue where your selected cardback could be ignored, using the classic card back instead.

