25 September 2025 Build 20119923 Edited 25 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mercenaries!

To celebrate the September update, we’ve prepared a special event!

Enjoy A.V.A Global with the gifts we have prepared for you :)

1. September Update Coupons

Log in each day (UTC) and use the coupon codes below:

[Coupon Code & Rewards]

Date (UTC)

Coupon Code

REWARDS

Sep 25 (Thu)

SEPTUPDATE01

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Rare Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

Sep 26 (Fri)

SEPTUPDATE02

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Soldier Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

Sep 27 (Sat)

SEPTUPDATE03

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Rare Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

Sep 28 (Sun)

SEPTUPDATE04

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Soldier Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

Sep 29 (Mon)

SEPTUPDATE05

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Rare Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

Sep 30 (Tue)

SEPTUPDATE06

- Cross Steal Box 5EA

- Unique Soldier Box 1EA

- 10,000 AVA COIN

2. 500% EXP BOOST EVENT

Players who play A.V.A Global between 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM will receive a 500% EXP boost .

The 500% EXP boost applies to any mode you play!

[Event Schedule]

>Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM

*Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team

Changed files in this update

