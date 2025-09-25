Mercenaries!

To celebrate the September update, we’ve prepared a special event!

Enjoy A.V.A Global with the gifts we have prepared for you :)

1. September Update Coupons

Log in each day (UTC) and use the coupon codes below:

[Coupon Code & Rewards]

Date (UTC) Coupon Code REWARDS Sep 25 (Thu) SEPTUPDATE01 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Rare Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN Sep 26 (Fri) SEPTUPDATE02 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Soldier Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN Sep 27 (Sat) SEPTUPDATE03 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Rare Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN Sep 28 (Sun) SEPTUPDATE04 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Soldier Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN Sep 29 (Mon) SEPTUPDATE05 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Rare Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN Sep 30 (Tue) SEPTUPDATE06 - Cross Steal Box 5EA - Unique Soldier Box 1EA - 10,000 AVA COIN

2. 500% EXP BOOST EVENT

Players who play A.V.A Global between 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM will receive a 500% EXP boost .

The 500% EXP boost applies to any mode you play!

[Event Schedule]

>Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM

*Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.

