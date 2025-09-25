Mercenaries!
To celebrate the September update, we’ve prepared a special event!
Enjoy A.V.A Global with the gifts we have prepared for you :)
1. September Update Coupons
Log in each day (UTC) and use the coupon codes below:
[Coupon Code & Rewards]
Date (UTC)
Coupon Code
REWARDS
Sep 25 (Thu)
SEPTUPDATE01
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Rare Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
Sep 26 (Fri)
SEPTUPDATE02
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Soldier Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
Sep 27 (Sat)
SEPTUPDATE03
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Rare Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
Sep 28 (Sun)
SEPTUPDATE04
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Soldier Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
Sep 29 (Mon)
SEPTUPDATE05
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Rare Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
Sep 30 (Tue)
SEPTUPDATE06
- Cross Steal Box 5EA
- Unique Soldier Box 1EA
- 10,000 AVA COIN
2. 500% EXP BOOST EVENT
Players who play A.V.A Global between 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM will receive a 500% EXP boost .
The 500% EXP boost applies to any mode you play!
[Event Schedule]
>Time (UTC): 2025. 09. 25. 06:00 AM ~ 2025. 10. 01. 00:00 AM
*Please note that the schedule may be subject to change.
Sincerely,
Your AVA Operations Team
