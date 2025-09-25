Fixed an issue where the main quest "Earn 3000 Cash" was stuck at 0/3000 and could not be completed.



Fixed an issue where experience books took up warehouse capacity but were not counted, which caused the warehouse to show a "not enough storage" message.



