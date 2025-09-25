- Reduced generator costs drastically on all levels
- Increased early generator production
- Reduced late game generators production because of decreased costs
- Increased cost of late game ascension nodes little bit.
- Platinum Coin rewards are now meaningful and should be appearing little bit more often
- Ascension efficiency drops little bit faster because of decreased cost of generators and increased early generator production
Bug fixes
- Effects which transfer CPS from generator to another should be working now correctly.
- In same rare cases some of the generators went to 0 production. This should be fixed now.
- Ascension Screen: Added "Owned" tag to nodes which has been already purchased on earlier rounds
- Some ascension node effects were not applied at all or not correctly. These are now fixed.
Changed files in this update