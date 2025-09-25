 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20119880 Edited 25 September 2025 – 05:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
[h2][Game Balance/h2]
  • Reduced generator costs drastically on all levels
  • Increased early generator production
  • Reduced late game generators production because of decreased costs
  • Increased cost of late game ascension nodes little bit.
  • Platinum Coin rewards are now meaningful and should be appearing little bit more often
  • Ascension efficiency drops little bit faster because of decreased cost of generators and increased early generator production

Bug fixes

  • Effects which transfer CPS from generator to another should be working now correctly.
  • In same rare cases some of the generators went to 0 production. This should be fixed now.
  • Ascension Screen: Added "Owned" tag to nodes which has been already purchased on earlier rounds
  • Some ascension node effects were not applied at all or not correctly. These are now fixed.

