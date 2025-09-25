PATCH NOTES:

Adds a Restock option to each shop section for when all of the items are sold.

Updates Shop Reroll cost to be based on the amount of items being rerolled.

Updates the Summon die so that it behaves similar to Move To Front for the boss.

Adds new languages (Chinese, Korean, Italian, French, German, Russian, Portuguese).

Adds the ability to swap out party members by clicking on the party member first.

Updates the first choice of battles in a run to contain themes other than Garden, Cave & Random.