25 September 2025 Build 20119699 Edited 25 September 2025 – 04:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES:

  • Adds a Restock option to each shop section for when all of the items are sold.

  • Updates Shop Reroll cost to be based on the amount of items being rerolled.

  • Updates the Summon die so that it behaves similar to Move To Front for the boss.

  • Adds new languages (Chinese, Korean, Italian, French, German, Russian, Portuguese).

  • Adds the ability to swap out party members by clicking on the party member first.

  • Updates the first choice of battles in a run to contain themes other than Garden, Cave & Random.

  • Small graphic polishes and fixes.

