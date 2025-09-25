Are you sure you want to view these images?

Fixed : We believe the clothing tearing issue has been resolved.

Fixed : Texture setting errors for some models have been fixed.

Changed : The cape physics for the Witch outfit have been improved.

Changed : The skinning issue for the Catsuit and Bunny Girl outfits has been resolved.

Changed : The price of Light Meal has increased by 10 gold, but its duration has increased by 100%.

Changed : The damage taken to stamina while the womb is full has decreased from 0.5 to 0.3.

Changed : Emptying the womb now requires holding down the button for 1.5 seconds.

New : Screenshot mode has been added.

In Screenshot mode, you can freely move around using WASD while holding down the right mouse button.

In the Post Process tab, you can adjust post-process effects like Depth of Field and Bloom.

In the Color tab, you can adjust screen brightness, contrast, color, and more.

Additionally, while the game pauses by default in Screenshot mode, you can also play the game in that state.

Although clicking is not possible, you can still open gift boxes, so enjoy Screenshot mode along with Ogry mode!