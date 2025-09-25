Summon Changes:

Some summons now benefit from effects that previously didn't.

Unless otherwise noted, most damage and special-effect-type affixes now apply to summons.

This includes: Projectile Return, Chaining, Elemental Ailments Effect, More damage to Close/Range Enemies, More Damage Based on Projectile Range and Speed, Toxin Detonation, and more.

If you find that certain affixes aren't applying to your summons during gameplay, please let us know and we'll either enable them or modify their descriptions accordingly.

Fixed an issue where some Relic modifiers were not applying to summons.

Summoned skills were incorrectly receiving double bonuses from some modifiers on the Slates. This issue will be fixed with this change.



Also, changes have been made to the following Abyss Eyes :

Butcher: Minions now grant you Slaughter when they kill enemies, hit elites, or bosses.



Sharpshooter 3: Damage bonuses based on projectile range and speed now apply to summons, but the damage bonus will no longer be displayed on the dashboard now. Some skills that didn't previously benefit from this bonus now benefit from it (e.g., Mana Ball - Normal).



Volley Master 3: Minions now also grant Pierce on projectile hits. The total number of Piercing stacks has been reduced to 200 (previously 1000), and each stack make target more projectile damage taken by 0.5% (previously 0.1%).



Assassin 3: Minions killing enemies, hitting elites, or bosses now grant you Stealth.



Elementalist 3: Minions applying elemental ailments now also grant you Resonance of the corresponding element.



Frost Lord 3: The Chill reduction to Cold Resistance now also applies to Chills applied by minions, and its description has been adjusted accordingly.



Thunder Sprite 3: Minions can no longer inflict elemental ailments other than Shock.



Other Changes and Adjustments:

Added a new dialogue skipping feature. Press ESC (or Start on a controller) to skip dialogues. This feature is disabled by default and can be enabled in settings.



The search bar now filters item affix quality and item Drop-Exclusive affixes. For detailed instructions, refer to the search bar help text.



When using Slate-Auto-Aim, if the trigger source is set to self, Mikiri-Flash Cut will now trigger the nearest enemy.



Relic - Crystalline Prism is now affected by the first skill's Slate-Auto-Aim when have Abyss Eye-Collector 3.



Increased the explosion radius of Summon - Elemental's Fireball.



The Void Breath cost of Deeply Chaos items now caps at the 10th Deeply Chaos.



Swapped the positions of the Quick Refresh Item and Quick Select Item buttons in the Orders screen.



Adjusted the Sacrifice - Normal text description to now show the effect of damage modifiers on the Sacrifice.



Fusion Abyss Eye are now automatically locked.



The menu screen can no longer be opened by pressing the ESC key after death to prevent window logic errors that could cause the game to freeze.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Abyss Eye- Flame Avatar 3's bonus fire damage based on excess fire resistance wasn't working properly.



Fixed an issue where Mikiri - Flash Cut wouldn't trigger when using the Warrior Core Talent - Animated Flesh.



Fixed an issue where Mikiri - Flash Cut's trigger cost was incorrectly displayed.



Fixed an issue where Guardian Spirits weren't properly increasing in size based on their effect range.



Fixed an issue where Guardian Spirits' animation display when disappearing wasn't working properly.



Fixed an issue where the Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy's chance of additional attacks wasn't working properly for the Relic - Twins.



Fixed an issue where the Relic - Spirit Arrow's chance of additional projectiles wasn't working properly for the Relic - Twins.



Fixed an issue where the number of affixes set would incorrectly display as 1 when enabling filter rules for the first time in a game.



Fixed an issue where the Slate - Cohesion‘s range reduction sometimes didn't work for Scattering-Strafe.



Fixed an issue where the settings interface sometimes didn't work properly when using a controller.



Fixed an image display error.



For a long time, summons have been plagued by various issues and bugs. Many of their bonuses were unclear, making it difficult for hunters to determine whether they were applying correctly to their summons. Recently, some major summon data errors have been discovered.As a result, I've refactored some of the summon code. This change results in the following: