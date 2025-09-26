Polish

- Implemented new item popups even when players are unable to obtain the new item in their current run

- Tweaks to spell select mouse navigation to make it more responsive to rapid mouse movements

- Implemented mouse hold walking navigation in unlocked rooms

- Optimizations for game performance in unlocked rooms

Bugfix

- Bugfix for Roc battle animations not playing out smoothly

- Bugfix for game hanging after enemies die under certain circumstances

- Bugfix for game glitches when trying to rebind the open map control

- Bugfix for tiles remaining selecting after player opens spell select screen

- Bugfix for Drakness/Ganderous/Fowl Dusk being able to move unmovable pieces

- Bugfix for Darkness incorrectly appearing below pieces

- Bugfixes for Kuroko and Tornado movement interactions

- Bugfix to disable Roc SFX when boss is not visible

Issues being investigated

- Bugs caused by players using Elementerraform under certain circumstances

- Bugs caused after player defeats Red Dragon boss