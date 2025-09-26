Polish
- Implemented new item popups even when players are unable to obtain the new item in their current run
- Tweaks to spell select mouse navigation to make it more responsive to rapid mouse movements
- Implemented mouse hold walking navigation in unlocked rooms
- Optimizations for game performance in unlocked rooms
Bugfix
- Bugfix for Roc battle animations not playing out smoothly
- Bugfix for game hanging after enemies die under certain circumstances
- Bugfix for game glitches when trying to rebind the open map control
- Bugfix for tiles remaining selecting after player opens spell select screen
- Bugfix for Drakness/Ganderous/Fowl Dusk being able to move unmovable pieces
- Bugfix for Darkness incorrectly appearing below pieces
- Bugfixes for Kuroko and Tornado movement interactions
- Bugfix to disable Roc SFX when boss is not visible
Issues being investigated
- Bugs caused by players using Elementerraform under certain circumstances
- Bugs caused after player defeats Red Dragon boss
