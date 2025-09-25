 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20119571 Edited 25 September 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There are a total of nine sheets, and to achieve the effect, we can only choose the higher-priced stickers. Additionally, I'd like to report on the recent game updates.


Bug Fixes:- Attempted to fix the issue where the weapon "Unknown Blade" skill "Shadow Bowing" caused a game crash when the additional attack from a basic attack enhancement killed an enemy with locked health.- Fixed the issue where the TP return from the spell "Echo" was higher than expected (from 30 to 10).

Depot 3469851
