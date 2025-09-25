 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Limbus Company Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20119529 Edited 25 September 2025 – 04:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • During any Fight modes, unpausing to also close all sub-menus of the Pause options
    [previously, it was buggy when you: pause > open sub-menu > unpause]
  • 19 custom failure messages from early supporters
  • Add names from some early supporters
  • Very small changes to some menus

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link