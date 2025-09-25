- During any Fight modes, unpausing to also close all sub-menus of the Pause options
[previously, it was buggy when you: pause > open sub-menu > unpause]
- 19 custom failure messages from early supporters
- Add names from some early supporters
- Very small changes to some menus
September 24, 2025
