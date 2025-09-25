Update Time: 2025/9/25 04:00 UTC
Patch Notes:
Fixed display issues with today's Daily Challenge.
Fixed an issue where replacing a pawn at high speed could prevent it from entering your graveyard.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Update Time: 2025/9/25 04:00 UTC
Patch Notes:
Fixed display issues with today's Daily Challenge.
Fixed an issue where replacing a pawn at high speed could prevent it from entering your graveyard.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update