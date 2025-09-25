 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20119300 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Time: 2025/9/25 04:00 UTC

Patch Notes:

  1. Fixed display issues with today's Daily Challenge.

  2. Fixed an issue where replacing a pawn at high speed could prevent it from entering your graveyard.

Changed files in this update

