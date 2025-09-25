 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20119289 Edited 25 September 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed a full-screen issue when backing off in the pause menu.
-Fixed a bug in the custom mode where you couldn't sleep in the bed on level 2 if hunger was disabled.
-Fixed a bug where you couldn't climb the stairs outside the bunker during the winter event.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2319641
