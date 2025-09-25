-Fixed a full-screen issue when backing off in the pause menu.
-Fixed a bug in the custom mode where you couldn't sleep in the bed on level 2 if hunger was disabled.
-Fixed a bug where you couldn't climb the stairs outside the bunker during the winter event.
Quick Changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update