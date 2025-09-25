Hello!

Turns out the engine update broke the fire pools left by Molotovs. Enemies could run right into them and push them away without burning to a crisp, which looked very silly.

While I intended this patch to be a simple bug fix, I ended up having to tweak the mechanics for fire pools to address it. Hence why this is Update 2.1.0 instead of Update 2.0.2.

And since I was already playing with fire, I slightly buffed the Incendiary SMG because I felt like it.

It's pretty hard to debug issues with fire pool collision since it's so closely tied to the engine, so please let me know if you still see them acting strangely.

Size: 3.7 MB

Balancing & Tweaks

Fire Pools

Hopefully fixed fire pools colliding with enemies instead of burning them as expected.

Fixed fire pools occasionally bouncing off walls or moving around on their own by disabling wall collision.

Fixed fire pools still burning enemies for a brief period after disappearing. As a result, their duration has been reduced by ~11%.

For clarification, fire pools are spawned when an incendiary projectile hits something. The only weapons that use incendiary projectiles are the Molotov and the Incendiary SMG. The Flamethrower uses its own projectile and is unaffected by these changes.

The duration reduction is technically a nerf, but it means that the duration now matches up with the visuals as intended.

Molotov

Reduced fire pool duration by ~11%.

This is just restating the above fix to fire pools. Molotovs already had a long fire pool duration, so this change shouldn't hurt it too much.

Incendiary SMG

Increased fire pool duration by ~15%. This factors in the previously mentioned duration reduction.

Increased fire pool radius by 20%.

While the fire pools spawned by the Incendiary SMG projectiles are still small, this slight size and duration buff should make them more useful for burning crowds of enemies rushing towards you.

Fixes

Fixed certain particle effects causing error spam in the logs.

Fixed enemies being able to path through walls in the "whatever" room.

Fixed enemies blowing themselves up if they were alerted while looking at an explosive barrel. Don't ask.

Fixed the "Additional Ricochets" option for the Ricochet Rounds mutator displaying decimal places. No, you can't have half a ricochet.

Did you know that Vivi sometimes hides her molotovs?

Zdann