This Hotfix address the issues introduced in Hotfix 2.0.3 and 2.0.2 and returns their fixes from the rollback earlier today. If you are experiencing multiplayer desync issues (mismatched items between players, missing or incomplete mechs) please let me know so I can get really angry and roll back again.

2.0.5

Fixed the special "all must die" loss condition not applying during the final mission of Campaign 3.

Improved the description of arms with wrist mounted armaments to clarify their use conditions.

2.0.4

The multiplayer lobby now shows the text of the selected campaign when connecting.

Updated some part descriptions to refer to back ports instead of shoulder joints.

Fixed being able to click on world map objectives to select relevant unrevealed tiles.

Fixed the Gunscythes not appearing in Sandbox part selection options.

Fixed the depot description saying it will clear after the second mission of Campaign 3.

Fixed some laser cannons being able to fire without any ammo or charge.

Fixed being able to increase the reach extraction objective beyond its maximum by reentering the area.

Fixed some typos and incorrect part descriptions.

2.0.3 (Previously rolled back, now active)

Fixed non-hosts being unable to access the squad inventory after the host accesses it.

2.0.2 (Previously rolled back, now active)