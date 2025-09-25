 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20118971 Edited 25 September 2025 – 05:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Thank you for playing VR-Kanojo.
We have released the Ver 1.0.8 update today.

The changes in this update are as follows:

  • Fixed an issue where thumbnails were not displayed correctly when saving My Coordinate.

※ Please note: Thumbnails for coordinates saved in the past will not be corrected, but new saves from now on will display correctly.

We will continue to make improvements so you can enjoy a more comfortable experience.
Thank you for your continued support of *VR-Kanojo*.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2954881
