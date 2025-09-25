Thank you for playing VR-Kanojo.
We have released the Ver 1.0.8 update today.
The changes in this update are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where thumbnails were not displayed correctly when saving My Coordinate.
※ Please note: Thumbnails for coordinates saved in the past will not be corrected, but new saves from now on will display correctly.
We will continue to make improvements so you can enjoy a more comfortable experience.
Thank you for your continued support of *VR-Kanojo*.
Changed files in this update