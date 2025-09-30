 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Monster Hunter Wilds Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 20118917 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It’s finally here - step into a fantasy ARPG adventure, today!

Choose from nine of your favorite characters including SpongeBob Squarepants, Leonardo, Katara, Timmy Turner, Sandy Cheeks, Susie Carmichael, Danny Phantom, Jenny Wakeman, and Jimmy Neutron.

Explore countless different levels in local co-op play, fighting against familiar bosses, including Azula, Ember, Angelica, and Plankton ready for battle!

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is available now! Check out the launch trailer:

Be the first to see upcoming news and updates by following along on social:

Twitter/X: https://x.com/NickRPGGame

Instagram: https://instagram.com/NickRPGGame

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/NickRPGGame

Discord: https://discord.gg/BddcmTJk25

Official website for Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny:

https://gamemill.com/games/nicktoonsdiceofdestiny/

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link