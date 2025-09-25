Hi everyone,

This is Jenny and Mari, developers of Zero-Sum Heart. We wanted to pop in for an exciting announcement: Zero-Sum Heart is now available in LATAM Spanish!

We want to say our heartfelt thanks to the generous help of Francisca Stachiotti, who worked on the translation and localization QA with incredible dedication! And we hope you the players will enjoy it :)

Other game updates in 1.0.16:

Fixed an issue where the "two years later" and "ten years later" screens weren't displaying correctly in certain languages

Fixed an issue where the strikethrough texts in bubble dialogue weren't displayed correctly in certain languages.

We are also currently participating in Fall In Love festival, full of romance visual novels from other wonderful developers around the world! Please check out the other works in the festival, and we hope you enjoy playing :)