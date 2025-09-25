Dyebreaker has updated to v1.4. This release includes a number of minor improvements and one major addition: Character Powers!

The old "forte" system, which modified character stats based on their assigned specialty, has been replaced. Each character now has a trait unique to them. I look forward to seeing a meta emerge (something I was previously so terrified of that I avoided differentiating characters entirely).

A more detailed list of updates:

Added unique traits to each playable character, replacing "fortes"

The "grab cooldown" after initiating a FLING has been cut by 50%

BLAST collider size increased by about 10%

New player experience: show "How To Play" when starting the first game of a session

Sound effect volume levels have been normalized across the board

Download size has been reduced by about 60%

-

I wanted to say thanks to everyone who has played Dyebreaker. It's been so fun to put our little arcade game on Steam, and whether you checked it out when we launched digitally in July or you've been playing since we debuted v1.0 of the cabinet way back at MAGFest 2023, I'm grateful.

That original cabinet can be found at Wonderville, in Brooklyn, NY... but a second cabinet has appeared! If you're in Austin, TX, come play the newest Dyebreaker cabinet at Oddwood Brewing. They've got a special collection of games and I'm so pumped to have ours there.

If you know a venue that might be interested in a beautiful, bespoke, crowd-pleasing indie arcade cabinet, tell them to get in touch (via dyebreaker.com).

Thanks again for playing!

Walt