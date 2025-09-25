Epic rewards introduced between rares and legendaries



Rewards Moved to Epic:



Metal Melter

Special Armor Destruction

Critical Point

Splash Damage

100 Lives

50% Attack Speed

50% Damage



New Epic reward:

Double Luck



New Legendary reward aura:



Armor Extinguisher:

Every 10 seconds reduces all armor types of all invaders by 10



Rewards Change:



Common Luck

1% => 2%



Production Boom:

Additional charge speed : 20% => 50%



Freezing Gate:

50% => 99% Slow



Current luck amount now appears at the top of the rewards screen