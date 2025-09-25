 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20118628 Edited 25 September 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Epic rewards introduced between rares and legendaries

Rewards Moved to Epic:

Metal Melter
Special Armor Destruction
Critical Point
Splash Damage
100 Lives
50% Attack Speed
50% Damage

New Epic reward:
Double Luck

New Legendary reward aura:

Armor Extinguisher:
Every 10 seconds reduces all armor types of all invaders by 10

Rewards Change:

Common Luck
1% => 2%

Production Boom:
Additional charge speed : 20% => 50%

Freezing Gate:
50% => 99% Slow

Current luck amount now appears at the top of the rewards screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2826541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link