Epic rewards introduced between rares and legendaries
Rewards Moved to Epic:
Metal Melter
Special Armor Destruction
Critical Point
Splash Damage
100 Lives
50% Attack Speed
50% Damage
New Epic reward:
Double Luck
New Legendary reward aura:
Armor Extinguisher:
Every 10 seconds reduces all armor types of all invaders by 10
Rewards Change:
Common Luck
1% => 2%
Production Boom:
Additional charge speed : 20% => 50%
Freezing Gate:
50% => 99% Slow
Current luck amount now appears at the top of the rewards screen
0.6.8 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
