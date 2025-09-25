 Skip to content
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20118613 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Tinfoil here!

Its been a while since the last update, mostly to do with busier schedules and the development of the 4th area in the background! This update adds a new character and reintroduces the perfection achievements from Smithworks if anyone remembers that game. Here is a changelist:

  • New Character!: Chip

  • Chip Perk: Wash dishes 25% faster

  • Quik Wash Nerf: 35% faster dishwash -> 25% faster dishwash

  • Caramela Perk Rework!: Increase points received by 20% when serving food. Cannot exceed 100%

    • (Her previous perk was too niche and didn't change alot about the moment to moment gameplay. I believe this version will make her very useful in certain situations)

  • A lot of new Cosmetics!

  • New Stasis Pod station in Endless. Saves food items for the next day!

  • New Challenge Map for pub: Toxic Tendencies

  • Perfection achievements + Perfection Pub. Warning: may not be balanced at this moment

  • Consumerism achievement now dynamically counts how much cosmetics you need. Instead of a hardcoded value, this means it will not be given when you have less than what is actually the total amount

Please let us know if there are any issues and balances to consider! Trust me, the perfection achievements are possible

