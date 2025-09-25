 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20118507 Edited 25 September 2025 – 03:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update before we drop the next character (should be in October). We added new stages, and a character info screen. Also fixed a soft lock with the new "two players on one keyboard" mode.

Thanks for playing, and God Bless America.

Changed files in this update

