2.0.4
- The multiplayer lobby now shows the text of the selected campaign when connecting.
- Updated some part descriptions to refer to back ports instead of shoulder joints.
- Fixed being able to click on world map objectives to select relevant unrevealed tiles.
- Fixed the Gunscythes not appearing in Sandbox part selection options.
- Fixed the depot description saying it will clear after the second mission of Campaign 3.
- Fixed some laser cannons being able to fire without any ammo or charge.
- Fixed being able to increase the reach extraction objective beyond its maximum by reentering the area.
- Fixed some typos and incorrect part descriptions.
2.0.3 (Previously rolled back, now active)
- Fixed non-hosts being unable to access the squad inventory after the host accesses it.
2.0.2 (Previously rolled back, now active)
- Reworked the visuals of the SB01 Sunflower Legs.
- Fixed some enemy spawn points being underground in Campaign 3.
- Fixed allies not receiving their mech back after being destroyed in a mission on Normal difficulty.
- Fixed some old environment models in the Canyons rest area in campaign 2.
Changed files in this update