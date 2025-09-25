- Fix SAVAGE (+1 Inno on oppo <=60pts) not triggering on loss
- Fix exploit allowing you to skip board meetings
- Fix peak strength tracking to count bonuses, and only count when a game is played
- Fix streak-based traits being disrupted by pre-GF bye
- Fix position MID > C in CONTROL THE TEMPO tactic
- Fix invisible Magnificence tooltip claiming mouse input
- Fix tactic name "Let Them Cook" in mixed leagues
- Fix for main menu label saying FINALS when it's really Round 7
- Possible fix for "Network Error" when uploading large save files via Feedback
Hotfix v25.3.9
