 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20118451 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix SAVAGE (+1 Inno on oppo <=60pts) not triggering on loss
  • Fix exploit allowing you to skip board meetings
  • Fix peak strength tracking to count bonuses, and only count when a game is played
  • Fix streak-based traits being disrupted by pre-GF bye
  • Fix position MID > C in CONTROL THE TEMPO tactic
  • Fix invisible Magnificence tooltip claiming mouse input
  • Fix tactic name "Let Them Cook" in mixed leagues
  • Fix for main menu label saying FINALS when it's really Round 7
  • Possible fix for "Network Error" when uploading large save files via Feedback

Changed files in this update

Linux English Depot 1543961
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1543962
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1543963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link