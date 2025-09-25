 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20118413 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
On the title screen, click the title to close it and interact with feathers. Click a floating feather (Recall) to make it sink (Forget), allowing you to choose to view different endings.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3270111
