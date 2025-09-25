- Arcanist now gains 2 mana per player level
- Fixed a memory leak with Runic Blade
- Fixed a bug where the Challenge Zone Chance exploration nodes were effectively not applying
- Added a Unique Item Tier filter to the Item Filter
- Improved the Buff display
- Fixed a few bugs with stuck buffs
- Potions may now be used at maximum life, in order to actually make use of their buffs!
- Increased boss life scaling on Nightmare
- Reduced enemy damage scaling on Nightmare
- Reduced the base resistance penalty on most difficulties
- Tweaked the monster level progression for Spicy and Inferno
- Fixed a bug where Spooky Terrapool could damage you while invisible
- The Anomalous Gambler no longer considers Nightmare modifiers to be low tier
- Fixed a bug where the Fortifying Cry "Mental Math" skill was confusing itself with the other Mental Math skill
- Fixed a bug where you could get some odd mysterious scroll speed boosts under specific conditions
- Fixed a bug where Monster spawning portals would occasionally forget to disappear
