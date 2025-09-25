 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20118357 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Arcanist now gains 2 mana per player level
  • Fixed a memory leak with Runic Blade
  • Fixed a bug where the Challenge Zone Chance exploration nodes were effectively not applying
  • Added a Unique Item Tier filter to the Item Filter
  • Improved the Buff display
  • Fixed a few bugs with stuck buffs
  • Potions may now be used at maximum life, in order to actually make use of their buffs!
  • Increased boss life scaling on Nightmare
  • Reduced enemy damage scaling on Nightmare
  • Reduced the base resistance penalty on most difficulties
  • Tweaked the monster level progression for Spicy and Inferno
  • Fixed a bug where Spooky Terrapool could damage you while invisible
  • The Anomalous Gambler no longer considers Nightmare modifiers to be low tier
  • Fixed a bug where the Fortifying Cry "Mental Math" skill was confusing itself with the other Mental Math skill
  • Fixed a bug where you could get some odd mysterious scroll speed boosts under specific conditions
  • Fixed a bug where Monster spawning portals would occasionally forget to disappear

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link