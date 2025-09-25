Version v1.4.9 Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes & Improvements:

* Significantly improved the bot AI's responsiveness to hazards in Dissolving Depths

* The 'Round Multiplier' when hosting a Minigame Lobby can now be set to values below 1 to allow for minigames to optionally have only a single round

* Changed the default FPS cap to 60, down from 144. This can be changed (or uncapped) in the settings menu

* Minor performance improvements for the host of a minigame lobby by removing an unused developer/debug system that was left behind

* Fixed a rare hitch that could occur on the Official Dedicated Minigame Servers when attempting to retrieve/load data about a minigame

* Backend tooling and server work to allow for self-hosted dedicated servers in the future