Hello exorcists! Welcome to 0.5 of Malys!

This update is has an assortment of new content, some cleanup, many bugfixes and some prep for v1. The focus has been on trying to solve as many issues as possible before we head into v1, as well as working on all of the content for launch - so while the new content side is limited, rest assured we have been at work and you'll see it in the final game.

Early Access Update v0.5 - New Content

CARD & MECHANIC UPDATES

A bunch of new cards have made their way into this build, bringing us close to our final planned total

Several new curios are in

Many bugfixes and minor changes to cards and curios across the board

NEW ALLIES & RANDOM ENCOUNTERS

We've added three new allies - The Apprentice, The Spirit, and The Imp - and updated The Believer with a new design which we think works significantly better. The Apprentice and The Believer can be found in new random encounters, while The Spirit and The Imp are accessible through exorcisms rewards.

On top of that, we've added three new random encounter scenes we've been working on in the background.

DEMON UPDATES

There is a new Lesser Demon in v0.5, Effigy!

We've added two new Lesser Demon preludes, to help make them less repetitive (and you might even notice that the hosts are now correct in the actual exorcisms)

Many small adjustments have been made to improve flow of demon behaviours

Early Access Update v0.5 - Demon intent, damage and Ward display, Draw & Discard piles

We've updated demon intent display once more, adding numbers to our targeting indicators - you should now know exactly how much damage will be done to an entity, or how much Ward will be added.

Damage and Ward numbers should generally be accurate in all displays - if you see a number, it should be correct!

On the topic of Ward, we've updated how Ward displays entirely, making it clearer when an entity has or does not have Ward.

Draw & Discard pile view has finally been added, so you can see what you have available.

Early Access Update v0.5 - Cinematic Subtitles

We now have the option for subtitles during cinematics! This will hopefully come in handy to any of our deaf and hard-of-hearing players who have been wondering what the hell goes on in our run opening cinematic.

Early Access Update v0.5 - Bugfixes/General

UI/UX & TEXT FIXES

You can now view Draw and Discard piles

Ward display has improved - it is now much clearer when an entity is Warded

Fixed various issues with card damage and Ward display

Glow tooltip is now correct

Card dynamic numbers now display correctly when they come up as rewards

Some fun bits of visual polish here and there thanks to Andrew!

Updated wording of Greed to make it clearer it has consequences

New curios all have their own art

Memory minion tooltip updated to be accurate

Various typos in random encounters and exorcism preludes

Sacrifice actions now have unique VFX

GAMEPLAY FIXES

We think we've addressed all issues with abandoning a run and starting a new one - there should be no more getting stuck on loading screens, targeting issues, or cardplay issues

Solved multiple crash issues caused by circular dependencies

You should no longer encounter the same demon multiple times in a region, nor see the same random encounter more than once in a run

Hosts are now correct for Lesser Demon exorcisms

Fixes to many cards and curios

Silvered no longer does damage to you if you damage yourself

Ally abilities no longer occur after the exorcism is finished

Volatile now works correctly no matter how it was added to a card

Spark now works correctly as described in the tooltip

Card duplication now works correctly - new cards are now actually playable, imagine that

Generic demons no longer spawn an invisible host who can be harmed

Noah's Expose line now occurs at the correct moment

Zhal Chort and Shame's minions now do their attack at the correct time, solving an issue where Shackle would not apply to them

Twilight Candle's effect now takes place after any auto-lighting of Candles, and takes them into account

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Demon intent system has been updated - damage and Ward numbers should now be accurate

You can now see which entities are the targets of demon abilities

Cinematic subtitles are now available in the Accessibility menu

OTHER CHANGES

Demons have been rebalanced, and their attack damage now scales depending on where you encounter them in a region (or in the case of Lesser Demons, over the course of the game)

You can no longer encounter a Greater demon as your second encounter in the first region, to make the difficulty ramp more reasonable

Book of Holy Flame now adds 2 glow rather than 1 when you have all Candles lit at end of turn

Improvements to several demon's behaviours (notably Those Who Feast, Iaison the Devourer and Mammon)

Sacrifice damage is no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.

Dread, Disturbed, and Tremor are no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.

Small adjustments to demon behaviour (The Many As One, Wager Demon, Vishaak)

Current known issues:

Storylet skip doesn't work consistently the same way, and the Continue button is too far away from the final line for comfort

Damage rounding being inconsistent is causing minor variances in some damage numbers

If you spam-click in shops, you can gain extra healing etc.

The new Devotional Candle card doesn't yet have its own art

This is our last update before launch!

We're now going into finishing mode as we implement the final features of the game and continue to refine balance and run-progression leading up to launch. There's still a lot to do, with a lot of new content in v1, and we can't wait to show you what's in store!

What We Need From You

Please continue submitting feedback, and if you haven't already - please consider leaving a review!

You can submit all your feedback on exorcisms (and the new content we've added, and bugs we've hopefully fixed) via bit (dot) ly / malysfeedback. If you run into a new bug, you can submit it at bit (dot) ly / malysbugreport

We appreciate any and all feedback. ːsteamthumbsupː

Stay Up To Date

We'll have a new devlog coming up soon, and then announcements about launch -- so stay tuned!

Stay in touch via Bluesky or sign up to our mailing list.



Speak soon, exorcists!