1.A brand-new turn-based card battle mode

When you purchase a brand-new turn-based card battle table in the 3rd-generation, you can experience the brand-new card battle mode. You will use 5 character cards and up to 20 spell cards to battle against your opponent. (Please note that using spell cards in battle will consume them. Use precious spell cards at critical moments to counter your opponent's precious cards.) In the new version of the battle, each element character will obtain a new special ability. For example, ice cards can freeze the opponent when attacking, mystery cards can attack without awakening, and earth cards can share damage with other cards.

2. New God cards are waiting for you to collect.

All three brand-new god cards feature unique music, draw event visual effects and card designs. Collecting them (which requires either excellent luck or a long period of accumulation) will make them your strongest combat power. But be careful, losing a card battle means you might lose a card in the battle.

3. Build Your Grass Style Store

Purchase the newly launched grass-themed shelves and decorations to redecorate your store and showcase your unique personality.