Hello, fellow time travelers.

Thank you all for supporting Chrono Sword during the wait.

Based on all of your feedback, we've made improvements in all sorts of areas. We hope that all of these new additions and improvements provide a satisfying, enjoyable gameplay experience.

Let us fill you in on the important changes coming in this update.

■ Gameplay system changes

- Level-up system simplified: Stats are now automatically increased on level up, and an additional 'Cyl Cryst' has been added as a reward.

- Skill tree system: Players may now use the Cyl Cryst they obtain to learn the skills they wish to use, improve stats, or unlock certain actions.

- Separating swords and shields: You can now freely swap out and combine various sword and shield combinations.

- Index NPCs: Increased accessibility by making various NPCs, like merchants, appear next to Indexes.

- Several other of the finer gameplay systems have been improved.

■ Improved combat and movement

- Improved running: Players can now make the character run by pushing the stick harder.

- Targeting system improved: The 'targeting vs. not targeting' method has now been changed to 'auto vs. manual targeting.'

- Parrying improvements: Now, after unlocking the appropriate skill, a successful Just Guard will trigger a parry.

- Just Avoid bonus: After unlocking the appropriate skill, a successful Just Avoid now recharges the 'Glyph of Healing.'

- Several other combat and movement systems have been improved for your experience.

■ Improved learning curve, difficulty, level design

- Added difficulty selections: You can now choose your difficulty on selecting a new game.

- Improved tutorials: The game now shows tutorial tips, and the levels are designed to allow players to adapt to the overall gameplay experience more easily.

- Level design improvements: Level configuration, enemy placement, and background design have all been improved to help players understand the overall flow of the game.

- Penalty for deaths adjusted: Only 50% of Cyl will be dropped on death, allowing for players to get back on track more easily.

Other learning curve, difficulty, and level design improvements have been made alongside this.

■ UI/UX Improvements

- In-game menu improved: Each menu has been improved to open immediately or quickly switch to another menu.

- Integrated inventory: Equipment, inventory, and stats have been combined to be seen on a single screen to help with visibility.

- Map system improved: The locations you've explored in the past and future are displayed in each zone for each timeline, increasing the fun of exploration.

- Improved language and resolution display: Fixed problems such as fonts displaying incorrectly for certain words, UI distorting at certain resolutions, and more.

Several other UI/UX improvements have been made.

■ Improved overall quality and production value

- Strengthened early-game experience: Improved early-game level design and production value to make a more immersive, exciting experience.

- Improved terrain height display: Improved background height delineation to make it easier to read and to improve immersion.

Improved object visibility: Changed folded ladder design, object placement, and more to help the overall level of understanding.

- Improved musical production value: Improved musical production value and added music to events, such as resting at Indexes, boss phase transitions, and more.

- Several other game quality/optimization issues have been improved upon.

■ Bug fixes

- Fixed issues where the game would not continue progressing as usual.

- Fixed issues where interactions in the past and future, such as door/object interactions, were not working as intended.

- Fixed issues where the targeting system would unlock from a target.

- Fixed combat-related bugs, such as when no knockback was applied when shot or the player couldn't pass through lasting spewed enemy projections.

Numerous other bugs have also been fixed.

We will continue striving to make a better gameplay experience into the future.

Thank you!