# Optimizations & Bug Fixes

1. The Adventurer's backpack slots have been expanded to 65.

2. Fixed the issue where Adventurers failed to go to the Trading Post.

3. Fixed the issue where Adventurers failed to sell some building blueprints.

4. Adjusted the upgrade effects of certain Bloodlines to make them more in line with their positioning.

5. Added the Hetian Jade recipe to the Alchemy Workshop. 6. Adjusted the models of some custom-created characters. (This is a long-term task and is expected to take approximately one month to complete fully.)