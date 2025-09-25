 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20117579 Edited 25 September 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug in the dialog system that causes debater tone change to go below 0, causing a soft lock. Change toughness stat. Now it influences overall HP, the higher the toughness the higher the HP (Fitness also improves HP). Composure now effects stress levels. Higher composure lowers the amount of incoming stress.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1662861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link