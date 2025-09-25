Criminal Network Core Second Patch 9.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug in the dialog system that causes debater tone change to go below 0, causing a soft lock. Change toughness stat. Now it influences overall HP, the higher the toughness the higher the HP (Fitness also improves HP). Composure now effects stress levels. Higher composure lowers the amount of incoming stress.
