Increased Distance Clumps Can Randomly Run to When Enraged

Increased Look Speed While Downed

Added Use and Drop Quick Actions on Controller

Add Thick Play place Floor Net to the Start of Level Fun Mini Games

Level Fun's Red Light - Green Light Gives a Very Small (0.15s) Window of Leeway Before Deducting Tickets

Overhauled Level Fun Tables and Coins to Make the Gameplay Much Less Frustrating

Fixed "Online Features Unavailable" Error if Your User Folder Had Special Characters (Disproportionately affected languages with non Latin characters)

Fixed Extremely Poor FPS and No Online Features if Launching the BETGame.exe Directly

Fixed Voice Chat Not Being Functional if The Initial Login Call Fails Due to High Ping

Fixed Ticket Counter Not Showing "Stop When Light is Red", Along with Now Showing it if Earning Less than 500 Tickets. Added Sounds to Accompany Message

Fixed No Clip Furniture in Level Fun Not Being Synchronized

Fixed Coins Clipping Through Foam Tiles When Dropped

Potential Fix for Overhead Names Appearing Under Spectators

Fixed Potential for Hole Sometimes Appearing at Base of Stairs in Level 3

Potential Fix for Level 37 Soft Lock Due to No Path Forward in Generation