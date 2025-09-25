Change List:
Overhauled Level Fun Tables and Coins to Make the Gameplay Much Less Frustrating
Level Fun's Red Light - Green Light Gives a Very Small (0.15s) Window of Leeway Before Deducting Tickets
Add Thick Play place Floor Net to the Start of Level Fun Mini Games
Readded Partygoer Scaling with Players
Added Use and Drop Quick Actions on Controller
Increased Look Speed While Downed
Increased Distance Clumps Can Randomly Run to When Enraged
Optimized Partygoer Model
Optimized Level Fun Tables
Bug Fixes:
Fixed "Online Features Unavailable" Error if Your User Folder Had Special Characters (Disproportionately affected languages with non Latin characters)
Fixed Extremely Poor FPS and No Online Features if Launching the BETGame.exe Directly
Fixed Voice Chat Not Being Functional if The Initial Login Call Fails Due to High Ping
Fixed Ticket Counter Not Showing "Stop When Light is Red", Along with Now Showing it if Earning Less than 500 Tickets. Added Sounds to Accompany Message
Fixed No Clip Furniture in Level Fun Not Being Synchronized
Fixed Coins Clipping Through Foam Tiles When Dropped
Potential Fix for Overhead Names Appearing Under Spectators
Fixed Potential for Hole Sometimes Appearing at Base of Stairs in Level 3
Potential Fix for Level 37 Soft Lock Due to No Path Forward in Generation
Small Level Fun Geometry Fixes
Changed files in this update