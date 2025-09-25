 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20117545 Edited 25 September 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change List:

  • Overhauled Level Fun Tables and Coins to Make the Gameplay Much Less Frustrating

  • Level Fun's Red Light - Green Light Gives a Very Small (0.15s) Window of Leeway Before Deducting Tickets

  • Add Thick Play place Floor Net to the Start of Level Fun Mini Games

  • Readded Partygoer Scaling with Players

  • Added Use and Drop Quick Actions on Controller

  • Increased Look Speed While Downed

  • Increased Distance Clumps Can Randomly Run to When Enraged

  • Optimized Partygoer Model

  • Optimized Level Fun Tables

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed "Online Features Unavailable" Error if Your User Folder Had Special Characters (Disproportionately affected languages with non Latin characters)

  • Fixed Extremely Poor FPS and No Online Features if Launching the BETGame.exe Directly

  • Fixed Voice Chat Not Being Functional if The Initial Login Call Fails Due to High Ping

  • Fixed Ticket Counter Not Showing "Stop When Light is Red", Along with Now Showing it if Earning Less than 500 Tickets. Added Sounds to Accompany Message

  • Fixed No Clip Furniture in Level Fun Not Being Synchronized

  • Fixed Coins Clipping Through Foam Tiles When Dropped

  • Potential Fix for Overhead Names Appearing Under Spectators

  • Fixed Potential for Hole Sometimes Appearing at Base of Stairs in Level 3

  • Potential Fix for Level 37 Soft Lock Due to No Path Forward in Generation

  • Small Level Fun Geometry Fixes

