 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20117535 Edited 25 September 2025 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Pals! 👋 Sorry about the rough update. We had some crashes and black screen issues. This rollback should fix things up but remove the new translations:

  • Fixed local LLM crashes (temporarily using CPU-only mode while we investigate)
  • Resolved black window border issues for affected users
  • Improved overall UI stability
  • General cleanup and performance optimizations


Thanks for your patience! 🙏

Changed files in this update

Depot 3830281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link