- Fixed local LLM crashes (temporarily using CPU-only mode while we investigate)
- Resolved black window border issues for affected users
- Improved overall UI stability
- General cleanup and performance optimizations
Thanks for your patience! 🙏
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update