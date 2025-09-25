Version：2025.9.25

Json Config: Added "add_submodel" and "remove_submodel" commands

Json Config: Renamed "change_cos" command to "change_model"

EX Studio: Merged Live2D/Spine editor and uploader

EX Studio: User interface optimization

Common: Added submodel feature

Common: Added model slot editing feature

Common: Bug fixes

About Model Slot Editing

Mainly used to configure the default position, size, etc. of models when they are loaded into a specific slot. When a model is loaded for the first time, it will use this slot setting.

Example use case:

If a user wants all models to be placed in the corner of the screen without editing each one individually, they can move the model slot to the corner and click the 'Reset all model transforms' button. After that, all models loaded for the first time will default to this position.

About Merging Live2D and Spine Editors

After the merge, you can freely switch between Live2D and Spine models, including switching via the change_model command. Submodels of different types can also be displayed simultaneously.

About Submodels

Use cases

Some models separate the background and character. You can set the character as the parent model and load the background on startup, allowing both models to move and scale as a single unit.

When creating models, you can separate UI, character, and background to reduce complexity of a single model. This also enables dynamic switching of backgrounds or characters, offering greater flexibility than simply replacing textures.

Limitations