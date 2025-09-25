- Fixed Minimap Rendering: Resolved issues with the minimap failing to display correctly, ensuring players can navigate the open world with accurate visual guidance.
- Corrected Weapon Equipping: Fixed a bug where weapons didn’t appear properly during initial equipping, making first-person combat visuals seamless and reliable.
- Stabilized Dialog Camera: Adjusted the dialog camera to stop tracking NPC head movements during conversations, providing a smoother and more natural interaction experience.
- Improved Bow and Arrow Mechanics: Fixed an issue where equipping an arrow type after a bow failed to set the correct arrow, ensuring proper arrow rendering regardless of the equipping sequence.
- Enhanced Station Slot Updates: Corrected crafting station slots to update instantly when items are dragged or dropped, resolving issues with the interface not properly updating to the true contains and inventory states.
- Fixed Player Loading Position: Resolved a bug causing players to appear as if landing upon scene load without having truly been "airborne", preventing landing during scene startup.
- Restored Loot Icon Visibility: Fixed loot identifiers not appearing due to an uninitialized quadtree system, ensuring collectibles are properly displayed in every scene.
The Non-Player And Open-World Update: Hotfix Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update