25 September 2025 Build 20117459
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Minimap Rendering: Resolved issues with the minimap failing to display correctly, ensuring players can navigate the open world with accurate visual guidance.
  • Corrected Weapon Equipping: Fixed a bug where weapons didn’t appear properly during initial equipping, making first-person combat visuals seamless and reliable.
  • Stabilized Dialog Camera: Adjusted the dialog camera to stop tracking NPC head movements during conversations, providing a smoother and more natural interaction experience.
  • Improved Bow and Arrow Mechanics: Fixed an issue where equipping an arrow type after a bow failed to set the correct arrow, ensuring proper arrow rendering regardless of the equipping sequence.
  • Enhanced Station Slot Updates: Corrected crafting station slots to update instantly when items are dragged or dropped, resolving issues with the interface not properly updating to the true contains and inventory states.
  • Fixed Player Loading Position: Resolved a bug causing players to appear as if landing upon scene load without having truly been "airborne", preventing landing during scene startup.
  • Restored Loot Icon Visibility: Fixed loot identifiers not appearing due to an uninitialized quadtree system, ensuring collectibles are properly displayed in every scene.

Depot 2338741
