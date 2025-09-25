Welcome back, Scribes! We're bringing you Tidings, the latest Interlude Patch!

Today's update includes exciting updates for all player types: a Unique Triple-Threat Boss, a host of Fresh Pages of Power for your favorite spells, and the ability to Browse the Illuminated Library!

We're also including some bug fixes and minor balance adjustments. Check out the Vellum roadmap in-game for summaries of our previous updates!

New Boss - Ouroboric Court

A new triple threat - Raving, Tangent, Splice working "nicely" together!

All rise for the Ouroboric Court - a slithering set of litigators hell-bent on dispensing injustice and throwing the book at our heroic Scribes!

This insidious trio brings more complex mechanics than most non-raid boss encounters - so they will be frequenting Tomes at or above Binding Level 7 (where Shredded Pages activates additional boss mechanics).

Put up a good defense, and use their serpentine, surreptitious, and salacious arguments against them!

New Pages - New Builds

hrowing new, fresh options into the mix!

Augment your ink-slinging with new Pages of Power! On the ink side, Teal and Pink each see 3 new upgrades to expand some build freedom and decision making.

In the spellbook arena, we've added 2 new pages each for these spells: Weave, Passage, Blossom, Manifest, Em-dash, Flutterstep, and 2 general additions!

As always, we'll continue to build, expand, and evolve with exciting new options and playstyles!

Browse the Illuminated Library!

Wander these magic shelves and always continue to wonder!

Ever wonder what actually sits on the shelves of the Illuminated Library (besides the battlegrounds of Scribes and Torn, of course)?

Now you can enjoy and immerse yourself in the works you fight so hard to protect! Dozens and dozens (and dozens - it's a lot of writing) of shelves now have descriptions revealing more of the infinite potential of Tomes!

Go read and let us know which shelves stand out to you!

Epilogue - Tide Rolls In

And tidings and tidings more roll through!

We adjusted our schedule and plan to hit some extra goals in this Interlude Patch while giving our upcoming Major Chapter the right space to breathe. Enjoy the slight teaser screenshot above - we'll be sharing more information as the next update gets closer!

In other news, the Vellum Discord hosted its first community game night earlier this month (thank you TheMrEvil and Armin for organizing) with exciting, screen-melting games of double digit numbers of Scribes in play! The Torn didn't see it coming!

Thank you for playing Vellum - go learn something fun!

- The Vellum Team

Interlude Patch: Tidings - Full Patch Notes

New Boss - Ouroboric Court

The Ouroboric Court will now appear in Tomes at or above Binding Level 7

Ouroboric Court has a Tangent, Splice, and Raving

New Pages

20 new pages for Inks and Spells:

3 Each for Pink and Teal

2 Each for Manifest, Passage, Weave, Blossom, Em-Dash, Flutterstep

2 General Pages

Browse the Illuminated Library's Shelves

Read details of over 100 shelves in the Library!

Bug Fixes