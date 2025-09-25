Welcome back, Scribes! We're bringing you Tidings, the latest Interlude Patch!
Today's update includes exciting updates for all player types: a Unique Triple-Threat Boss, a host of Fresh Pages of Power for your favorite spells, and the ability to Browse the Illuminated Library!
We're also including some bug fixes and minor balance adjustments. Check out the Vellum roadmap in-game for summaries of our previous updates!
New Boss - Ouroboric Court
A new triple threat - Raving, Tangent, Splice working "nicely" together!
All rise for the Ouroboric Court - a slithering set of litigators hell-bent on dispensing injustice and throwing the book at our heroic Scribes!
This insidious trio brings more complex mechanics than most non-raid boss encounters - so they will be frequenting Tomes at or above Binding Level 7 (where Shredded Pages activates additional boss mechanics).
Put up a good defense, and use their serpentine, surreptitious, and salacious arguments against them!
New Pages - New Builds
hrowing new, fresh options into the mix!
Augment your ink-slinging with new Pages of Power! On the ink side, Teal and Pink each see 3 new upgrades to expand some build freedom and decision making.
In the spellbook arena, we've added 2 new pages each for these spells: Weave, Passage, Blossom, Manifest, Em-dash, Flutterstep, and 2 general additions!
As always, we'll continue to build, expand, and evolve with exciting new options and playstyles!
Browse the Illuminated Library!
Wander these magic shelves and always continue to wonder!
Ever wonder what actually sits on the shelves of the Illuminated Library (besides the battlegrounds of Scribes and Torn, of course)?
Now you can enjoy and immerse yourself in the works you fight so hard to protect! Dozens and dozens (and dozens - it's a lot of writing) of shelves now have descriptions revealing more of the infinite potential of Tomes!
Go read and let us know which shelves stand out to you!
Epilogue - Tide Rolls In
And tidings and tidings more roll through!
We adjusted our schedule and plan to hit some extra goals in this Interlude Patch while giving our upcoming Major Chapter the right space to breathe. Enjoy the slight teaser screenshot above - we'll be sharing more information as the next update gets closer!
In other news, the Vellum Discord hosted its first community game night earlier this month (thank you TheMrEvil and Armin for organizing) with exciting, screen-melting games of double digit numbers of Scribes in play! The Torn didn't see it coming!
Thank you for playing Vellum - go learn something fun!
- The Vellum Team
Interlude Patch: Tidings - Full Patch Notes
New Boss - Ouroboric Court
The Ouroboric Court will now appear in Tomes at or above Binding Level 7
Ouroboric Court has a Tangent, Splice, and Raving
New Pages
20 new pages for Inks and Spells:
3 Each for Pink and Teal
2 Each for Manifest, Passage, Weave, Blossom, Em-Dash, Flutterstep
2 General Pages
Browse the Illuminated Library's Shelves
Read details of over 100 shelves in the Library!
Bug Fixes
Improved consistency of bosses and elite page drops during Tomes
Fixed Codex display of previous Book Club results resetting after duplicate viewings
Fixed issues with Scarecrow Elite Swoop projectile (was throwing errors in logs + performance)
Fixed issue of multiple spawn zones only spawning enemies at one zone
Elite & Bonus Objective pages now correctly respect page rarity (Note: Bringing the possible variance under more control while keeping compelling power gain opportunities)
Fixed a navigation issue on Outlook arena
Fixed Lava Floor placement in Outlook arena
Vignette: Thesis, a Ship Rewritten has been adjusted slightly
