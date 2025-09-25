Pushed a small update that should hopefully fix network lag and disconnect issues for everyone.
Especially affected by this were people outside of the US. It should hopefully be improved.
I'll continue making networking improvements as this playtest goes along. Thanks for your support!
Major Networking Fix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3205541
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update