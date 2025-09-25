 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20117250
Update notes via Steam Community
Pushed a small update that should hopefully fix network lag and disconnect issues for everyone.

Especially affected by this were people outside of the US. It should hopefully be improved.

I'll continue making networking improvements as this playtest goes along. Thanks for your support!

