1. Entangled Transmitter bug fixes
2. Starchildren bug fixes
3. Secure bases colony scoring bug fix
4. Research base in Starfarers bug fix w/ Hybrids
5. Ventures Stellar Security Research in Starfarers bug fix
6. Allied Transit movement bug fix
1.0.15 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
