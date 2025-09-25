 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20117115 Edited 25 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Entangled Transmitter bug fixes
2. Starchildren bug fixes
3. Secure bases colony scoring bug fix
4. Research base in Starfarers bug fix w/ Hybrids
5. Ventures Stellar Security Research in Starfarers bug fix
6. Allied Transit movement bug fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3728122
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3728123
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link