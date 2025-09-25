spread the love is officially out on steam + itch.io... wow

it's only been two days, but thank you so much to everyone who’s downloaded, wishlisted, streamed, or just interacted in any way so far. it’s been surreal watching people actually play this weird little game!

launch was pretty smooth! but we patched a few sticky bits:

ADDED: discord rich text presence! show everyone that you’re spreading the love <3

FIXED: melody's pack opening causing the game to crash for some... oops

FIXED: cher’s bad ending drawing not showing up (they were just that disappointed in you)

please keep on sharing feedback! every post, discussion, review, screenshot, etc. makes us sooo happy. if you run into any issues or have any suggestions, please make a post or let us know in the discord server!



love, jamms <3

