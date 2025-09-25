 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Limbus Company Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20116893 Edited 25 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

spread the love is officially out on steam + itch.io... wow

it's only been two days, but thank you so much to everyone who’s downloaded, wishlisted, streamed, or just interacted in any way so far. it’s been surreal watching people actually play this weird little game!

launch was pretty smooth! but we patched a few sticky bits:

  • ADDED: discord rich text presence! show everyone that you’re spreading the love <3

  • FIXED: melody's pack opening causing the game to crash for some... oops

  • FIXED: cher’s bad ending drawing not showing up (they were just that disappointed in you)

please keep on sharing feedback! every post, discussion, review, screenshot, etc. makes us sooo happy. if you run into any issues or have any suggestions, please make a post or let us know in the discord server!


love, jamms <3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3852523
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link