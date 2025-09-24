 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116885
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.143 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Added plasnon cannons which can be placed on your entities to defend against pirates fly-tipping
  • Newly generated pirate stations now often have plasnon cannons on the surface to dodge
  • Tweaked some wording in various places
  • Catchment areas now show while building
  • The tutorial button flashes if you haven't generated a cosmos yet
  • Passengers can be transported by fleet ships between hotels on different entities for random loot
  • Added a quit prompt & option to disable it
  • Gutteli with no teeth can no longer eat your ship
  • Transmission direction indicators on the cosmos overview now fly out from the centre for better visibility
  • The trinkets window in the readyroom now has a title so what it does is clearer
  • The ship number on the commission plaque now increases when your ship is destroyed
  • Added explosives - primarily for taking out plasnon cannons on pirate stations, but probably have some other less productive uses too
  • Engineering repair requirements can now be tracked in shops too


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed a typo in the dwelling info
  • Fixed incorrect petroop stations information in an early transmission
  • Fixed being able to accidentally skip cutscenes so easily
  • Fixed lithrogen reflections showing through air tiles
  • Fixed incorrect portraits on story transmissions
  • Fixed isolated wormholes having pirate stations
  • Fixed explosion chambers deleting industries

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
Linux Depot 662003
