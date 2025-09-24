Tweaks & updates
- Added plasnon cannons which can be placed on your entities to defend against pirates fly-tipping
- Newly generated pirate stations now often have plasnon cannons on the surface to dodge
- Tweaked some wording in various places
- Catchment areas now show while building
- The tutorial button flashes if you haven't generated a cosmos yet
- Passengers can be transported by fleet ships between hotels on different entities for random loot
- Added a quit prompt & option to disable it
- Gutteli with no teeth can no longer eat your ship
- Transmission direction indicators on the cosmos overview now fly out from the centre for better visibility
- The trinkets window in the readyroom now has a title so what it does is clearer
- The ship number on the commission plaque now increases when your ship is destroyed
- Added explosives - primarily for taking out plasnon cannons on pirate stations, but probably have some other less productive uses too
- Engineering repair requirements can now be tracked in shops too
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed a typo in the dwelling info
- Fixed incorrect petroop stations information in an early transmission
- Fixed being able to accidentally skip cutscenes so easily
- Fixed lithrogen reflections showing through air tiles
- Fixed incorrect portraits on story transmissions
- Fixed isolated wormholes having pirate stations
- Fixed explosion chambers deleting industries
Changed files in this update