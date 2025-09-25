 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20116868 Edited 25 September 2025 – 00:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ MAP SCRIPTING ]
  • Updated tsconfig.json in the script_zoo, setting the target to "es2022" for more accurate type analysis.
  • Changed point_script entity to no longer remove itself on a failed script load during spawn. Instead it will remain in an inactive state and listen for script changes if the game is running in tools mode.
  • Fixed point_script entity to no longer potentially crash after an unsuccessful reload from an invalid script while running the game in tools mode.
  • Changed point_script entity to hold onto the memory value returned by an Instance.OnBeforeReload callback until the next successful reload instead of forgetting it if the reload is unsuccessful.
  • Changed methods expecting arguments of string type to now error instead of calling toString for arguments of the wrong type.
  • Changed Instance.Msg and Instance.DebugScreenText to accept any type for the text value.
  • Fixed a bug where RunScriptInput would crash the game when triggered with a null caller or activator.
  • Removed Instance.OnGameEvent in favor of per-event registration methods. This gives us tools for stronger API stability and creates a consistent API for events that are not gameevents.
  • Added Instance.DebugLine
  • Added Instance.DebugBox
  • Added Instance.OnPlayerConnect
  • Added Instance.OnPlayerActivate
  • Added Instance.OnPlayerDisconnect
  • Added Instance.OnRoundStart
  • Added Instance.OnRoundEnd
  • Added Instance.OnBombPlant
  • Added Instance.OnBombDefuse
  • Added Instance.OnPlayerKill
  • Added Instance.OnPlayerChat
  • Added Instance.OnGunFire
  • Added Instance.OnGrenadeThrow
  • Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtName that allows setting caller and activator
  • Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtTarget that allows setting caller and activator
  • Added normal vector to the result of Instance.GetTraceHit
  • Added Entity.GetGroundEntity
  • Added CSWeaponBase.GetOwner
  • Added CSPlayerController.GetName
  • Added CSObserverPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController
  • Added CSPlayerPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController
  • Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouching
  • Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouched
  • Added CSPlayerPawn.IsNoclipping
  • See maps/editor/zoo/scripts/point_script.d.ts for comprehensive details on the API
  • Added "train_zoo.vmap" with all de_train assets and examples for mapmakers.

