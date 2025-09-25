- Updated tsconfig.json in the script_zoo, setting the target to "es2022" for more accurate type analysis.
- Changed point_script entity to no longer remove itself on a failed script load during spawn. Instead it will remain in an inactive state and listen for script changes if the game is running in tools mode.
- Fixed point_script entity to no longer potentially crash after an unsuccessful reload from an invalid script while running the game in tools mode.
- Changed point_script entity to hold onto the memory value returned by an Instance.OnBeforeReload callback until the next successful reload instead of forgetting it if the reload is unsuccessful.
- Changed methods expecting arguments of string type to now error instead of calling toString for arguments of the wrong type.
- Changed Instance.Msg and Instance.DebugScreenText to accept any type for the text value.
- Fixed a bug where RunScriptInput would crash the game when triggered with a null caller or activator.
- Removed Instance.OnGameEvent in favor of per-event registration methods. This gives us tools for stronger API stability and creates a consistent API for events that are not gameevents.
- Added Instance.DebugLine
- Added Instance.DebugBox
- Added Instance.OnPlayerConnect
- Added Instance.OnPlayerActivate
- Added Instance.OnPlayerDisconnect
- Added Instance.OnRoundStart
- Added Instance.OnRoundEnd
- Added Instance.OnBombPlant
- Added Instance.OnBombDefuse
- Added Instance.OnPlayerKill
- Added Instance.OnPlayerChat
- Added Instance.OnGunFire
- Added Instance.OnGrenadeThrow
- Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtName that allows setting caller and activator
- Added an overload to Instance.EntFireAtTarget that allows setting caller and activator
- Added normal vector to the result of Instance.GetTraceHit
- Added Entity.GetGroundEntity
- Added CSWeaponBase.GetOwner
- Added CSPlayerController.GetName
- Added CSObserverPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController
- Added CSPlayerPawn.GetOriginalPlayerController
- Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouching
- Added CSPlayerPawn.IsCrouched
- Added CSPlayerPawn.IsNoclipping
- See maps/editor/zoo/scripts/point_script.d.ts for comprehensive details on the API
- Added "train_zoo.vmap" with all de_train assets and examples for mapmakers.
Counter-Strike 2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
[ MAP SCRIPTING ]
