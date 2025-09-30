Heroes,

Today we launch our first major content update for Titan Quest II: “The Northern Beaches”, the second chapter in your journey to face Nemesis.

Here’s a small preview of what awaits you in this new adventure:

A Whole New Chapter to Explore

The Northern Beaches, where legends hunger for lost adventures and mortals dare not tread. A vast new area full of Fated and World Quests, nine dungeons, and hidden treasure awaits you.

Follow the prophecy of the Fates, stand with Glaukos on his path to redemption, and trace Nemesis’ steps through these haunted coasts.

Great Foes Await

Three thrilling major boss encounters challenge you throughout this chapter. Perfect your builds, hone your skills, and equip the strongest gear you can find to take down these dangerous enemies.

A New Tier of Divine Power

This update unlocks the 4th Tier of each Mastery. Experiment with a total of seven new Actives and fourteen Passives. Engulf your opponents in a Volcanic Eruption, weather their attacks in Stone Form, or risk it all with Valor and a Sword of Damocles hanging above your head.

More Gear and Better Loot

Discover eleven completely new unique items with powerful effects. In addition, we’ve continued our rework of itemization. The first step is making Affix Tiers available for almost all affixes.

This means that when you find a new upgrade, it isn’t just a small increase of a few percent—it’s a much more noticeable improvement. This should make the item chase more rewarding than in previous patches.

Keep your eyes peeled for future updates to our itemization—we’re not done yet!

New Creatures to Fight

The ichthians have bolstered their ranks with new horrors such as Ketos Spawn, shark-like Bruisers, and their devastating new Commanders. You’ll also encounter Living Statues, the Hippkampos Foal, and other strange beasts roaming the lands.

Final Words

We hope you enjoy this new update and look forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts. This Chapter concludes your fight against the Ichthian threat. In future updates, we’ll take you into brand-new biomes and introduce an entirely new faction to fight.

And please remember: while we were able to deliver this update earlier than outlined on our roadmap, this won’t always be possible!



You can find the full changelog here

—The Titan Quest II Team