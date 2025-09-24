 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116798
Update notes via Steam Community

Good news everyone,

Patch 2025.9.24.0.0 is now available.

  • A new playable species, the gigantoraptor, has been added to the game.

  • The oviraptor now uses the same model as the gigantoraptor, minus the extra feathers that the gigantoraptor has.

  • Dinosaurs stop moving right before their jump by default now.

  • The Jump Control trait has changed. It now makes it to where your dinosaur no longer stops moving right before their jump.

  • Fixed a setup glitch with wild dinosaur skins.

  • Reduced the amount of lag spikes during gameplay, after the map loads, by no longer enabling/disabling in/out of range dinosaurs but instead just showing/hiding them.

  • The triceratops and styracosaurus have new horn attack sounds for their different growth stages.

  • Tree shadow distance performance fix. The tree shadow distance is now getting properly applied and no longer using an infinite tree shadow render distance.

  • The deinocheirus can now play its eating animation while swimming.

  • Argentinosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Padillasaurus now have a new secondary attack, Tail Attack that deals damage to targets behind them.

  • The meat hanging out of carnivores' mouths now has jiggle physics.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
