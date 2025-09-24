Good news everyone,

Patch 2025.9.24.0.0 is now available.

A new playable species, the gigantoraptor, has been added to the game.

The oviraptor now uses the same model as the gigantoraptor, minus the extra feathers that the gigantoraptor has.

Dinosaurs stop moving right before their jump by default now.

The Jump Control trait has changed. It now makes it to where your dinosaur no longer stops moving right before their jump.

Fixed a setup glitch with wild dinosaur skins.

Reduced the amount of lag spikes during gameplay, after the map loads, by no longer enabling/disabling in/out of range dinosaurs but instead just showing/hiding them.

The triceratops and styracosaurus have new horn attack sounds for their different growth stages.

Tree shadow distance performance fix. The tree shadow distance is now getting properly applied and no longer using an infinite tree shadow render distance.

The deinocheirus can now play its eating animation while swimming.

Argentinosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Padillasaurus now have a new secondary attack, Tail Attack that deals damage to targets behind them.